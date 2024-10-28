BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of BM Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $5.40 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Northland Capmk raised shares of BM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Shares of BM Technologies stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.72. The company had a trading volume of 221,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,908. BM Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $4.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.73. The stock has a market cap of $56.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.24.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.73 million. BM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.27% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BM Technologies will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BM Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX – Free Report) by 323.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,406 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.11% of BM Technologies worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BM Technologies, Inc, a financial technology company, facilitates deposits and banking services between a customer and its partner banks in the United States. It offers digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students through a full service fintech banking platform. The company was formerly known as BankMobile Technologies, Inc and changed its name to BM Technologies, Inc in January 2021.

