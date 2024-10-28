BMO Capital Markets Boosts Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target to C$86.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its target price boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$84.00 to C$86.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.45% from the company’s previous close.

GRT.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$93.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$87.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$89.28.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$76.48. 25,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,325. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$77.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$72.90. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$62.72 and a 12-month high of C$82.88. The firm has a market cap of C$4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.74.

Granite is a Canadian-based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of logistics, warehouse and industrial properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns 143 investment properties representing approximately 62.9 million square feet of leasable area.

