BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th.

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Price Performance

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$11.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,526. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.58. BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of C$9.51 and a 12 month high of C$11.42.

Featured Articles

