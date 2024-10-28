Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a growth of 48.9% from the September 30th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Bogota Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:BSBK traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $8.06. 764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Bogota Financial has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $8.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.21.

Get Bogota Financial alerts:

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter. Bogota Financial had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%.

About Bogota Financial

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit; commercial and industrial loans; and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bogota Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bogota Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.