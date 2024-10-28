BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, a growth of 59.3% from the September 30th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrainsWay

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BrainsWay during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in BrainsWay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in BrainsWay by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of BrainsWay in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in BrainsWay by 65.5% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 22,080 shares during the last quarter. 30.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BWAY shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of BrainsWay in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of BrainsWay from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

BrainsWay Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of BWAY traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.02. 76,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,621. The company has a market cap of $166.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.44 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.99. BrainsWay has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $10.61.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 million. BrainsWay had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 1.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BrainsWay will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BrainsWay Company Profile

BrainsWay Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

