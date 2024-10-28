BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) and Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Head to Head Contrast

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) and Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

BrainsWay has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Treace Medical Concepts has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BrainsWay and Treace Medical Concepts”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrainsWay $36.43 million 4.58 -$4.20 million ($0.09) -111.33 Treace Medical Concepts $187.12 million 1.61 -$49.53 million ($1.02) -4.75

Profitability

BrainsWay has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Treace Medical Concepts. BrainsWay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Treace Medical Concepts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares BrainsWay and Treace Medical Concepts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrainsWay 1.67% 1.45% 0.96% Treace Medical Concepts -32.08% -49.53% -26.50%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for BrainsWay and Treace Medical Concepts, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrainsWay 0 1 3 0 2.75 Treace Medical Concepts 0 6 0 0 2.00

BrainsWay currently has a consensus target price of $13.17, suggesting a potential upside of 30.88%. Treace Medical Concepts has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.83%. Given Treace Medical Concepts’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Treace Medical Concepts is more favorable than BrainsWay.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.1% of BrainsWay shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.1% of Treace Medical Concepts shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.0% of BrainsWay shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of Treace Medical Concepts shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BrainsWay beats Treace Medical Concepts on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BrainsWay

BrainsWay Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases. The company serves doctors, hospitals, and medical centers in the field of psychiatry. BrainsWay Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity. It also provides Lapiplasty mini-incision system designed to allow the Lapiplasty procedure to be performed through a 3.5cm incision. In addition, the company offers Adductoplasty system designed for reproducible realignment, stabilization, and fusion of the midfoot. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Ponte Vedra, Florida.

