Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Short Interest Up 72.0% in October

Brenntag SE saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a growth of 72.0% from the September 30th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Brenntag Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BNTGY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.20. 73,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,910. Brenntag has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $18.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.43.

Brenntag last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brenntag had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brenntag will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

