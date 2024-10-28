Brinker International (EAT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Brinker International to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Brinker International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.350-4.750 EPS and its FY25 guidance at $4.35-4.75 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 274.62%. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect Brinker International to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Brinker International Stock Performance
Shares of EAT stock opened at $94.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.51. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $32.02 and a 52 week high of $96.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.36.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Brinker International Company Profile
Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.
