Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the September 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 83.0 days.

Bucher Industries Price Performance

Shares of BCHHF stock remained flat at $453.68 on Monday. Bucher Industries has a 52-week low of $392.95 and a 52-week high of $453.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $444.18 and a 200-day moving average of $456.44.

Bucher Industries Company Profile

Bucher Industries AG engagers in the manufacture and sale of machinery, systems, and hydraulic components for harvesting, producing and packaging food products, and keeping roads and public spaces clean and safe in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Kuhn Group, Bucher Municipal, Bucher Hydraulics, Bucher Emhart Glass, and Bucher Specials.

