Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 257,400 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the September 30th total of 318,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Bullfrog AI

In related news, CEO Vininder Singh sold 14,405 shares of Bullfrog AI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $38,173.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,478,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,566,808.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 31,603 shares of company stock valued at $82,989 in the last three months. Company insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Bullfrog AI alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Bullfrog AI in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bullfrog AI in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bullfrog AI in the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. 0.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bullfrog AI Stock Up 4.3 %

Bullfrog AI stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.45. The stock had a trading volume of 74,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,937. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of -0.21. Bullfrog AI has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $8.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.60.

Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Bullfrog AI

(Get Free Report)

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an analytical AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bullfrog AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bullfrog AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.