Calix (NYSE:CALX) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.040-0.100 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $201.0 million-$207.0 million. Calix also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.04-0.10 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Calix from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Calix from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Calix from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of CALX stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.44. 921,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,564. Calix has a fifty-two week low of $26.76 and a fifty-two week high of $45.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.23 and a beta of 1.74.

In related news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $939,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,723,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,850,190.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

