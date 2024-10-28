Canoe Financial LP Buys 1,600 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Canoe Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Canoe Financial LP’s holdings in AON were worth $18,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 196.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,200 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at $258,471,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of AON by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,000,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,445,000 after acquiring an additional 548,563 shares during the period. Stone Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter worth $151,808,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,943,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,663,000 after buying an additional 471,424 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AON from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays began coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $394.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $313.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of AON in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $349.69.

Shares of AON stock opened at $375.44 on Monday. Aon plc has a one year low of $268.06 and a one year high of $389.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $349.01 and its 200 day moving average is $316.66. The firm has a market cap of $81.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.92.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.27. AON had a return on equity of 107.43% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

