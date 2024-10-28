Canoe Financial LP Buys Shares of 42,307 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,915,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 184,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,892,000 after purchasing an additional 14,247 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 34.3% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 277.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after buying an additional 23,453 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 14,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total value of $3,384,375.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,382,423.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,423.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,949 shares in the company, valued at $3,460,933. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 14,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total value of $3,384,375.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,382,423.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $236.11 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.32. The company has a market cap of $58.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.31. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.25 and a 12-month high of $240.00.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 69.65% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $235.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $265.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.71.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

