Canoe Financial LP Has $163.14 Million Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Canoe Financial LP decreased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,993,016 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 105,145 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines comprises approximately 3.9% of Canoe Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Canoe Financial LP owned about 0.40% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $163,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 395 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 684.6% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 730 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEM opened at $86.88 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.51. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $44.37 and a 52-week high of $89.00. The company has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.45, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.10.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. CIBC increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

