Canoe Financial LP Purchases Shares of 164 CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter worth $308,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in CDW by 5.3% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 13,001 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 28.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,399,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of CDW by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,533 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy bought 1,200 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $216.15 per share, with a total value of $259,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,090,530. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CDW Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CDW stock opened at $217.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.13. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $185.04 and a 52-week high of $263.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $221.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.03.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 62.22%. CDW’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on CDW from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.00.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

