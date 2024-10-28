Canoe Financial LP Reduces Holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Canoe Financial LP lowered its position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,265 shares during the quarter. Canoe Financial LP’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Colliers International Group by 575.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 3,377.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 252.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Tobam grew its position in Colliers International Group by 185.5% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on CIGI shares. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Colliers International Group from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.33.

Colliers International Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CIGI opened at $155.43 on Monday. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.38 and a 12-month high of $155.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.82 and a beta of 1.49.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.01). Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

