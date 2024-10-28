Canoe Financial LP Sells 6,129 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Canoe Financial LP lessened its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,129 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP’s holdings in Chubb were worth $43,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $963,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Chubb by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 75,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,448,000 after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $984,000. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,033,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Chubb by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.37.

Chubb Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $287.99 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $287.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $207.46 and a one year high of $302.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total value of $8,771,753.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total value of $8,771,753.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total transaction of $1,070,668.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,187,213.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208 in the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

