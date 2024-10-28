Canuc Resources Co. (CVE:CDA) Director Christopher James Berlet Buys 350,000 Shares

Canuc Resources Co. (CVE:CDA – Get Free Report) Director Christopher James Berlet bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$20,790.00.

Christopher James Berlet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 6th, Christopher James Berlet purchased 50,000 shares of Canuc Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,750.00.

Canuc Resources Price Performance

CDA stock traded up C$0.01 on Monday, reaching C$0.06. The company had a trading volume of 238,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,061. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.08. The company has a market cap of C$9.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 8.71. Canuc Resources Co. has a 1 year low of C$0.05 and a 1 year high of C$0.20.

Canuc Resources Company Profile

Canuc Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of oil and gas properties and precious metals in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It explores for silver, lead, gold, copper, and zinc deposits. The company holds working interest in the natural gas assets and producing gas wells in Texas, the United States.

