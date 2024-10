Canyon Services Group (TSE:FRC) Stock Price Down 6.1% – What’s Next?

Canyon Services Group Inc. (TSE:FRC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$6.62 and last traded at C$6.66. 615,418 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 460,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.09.

Canyon Services Group Trading Down 6.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.66.

Canyon Services Group Company Profile

Canyon Services Group Inc provides stimulation and fluid management services to oil and gas exploration and production companies operating in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The Company’s segments include Pressure Pumping Services and Fluid Management Services. Pressure pumping services include hydraulic fracturing, nitrogen fracturing, coiled tubing, chemical stimulation and cementing.

