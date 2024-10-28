Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Sells 115 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC trimmed its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 79.8% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 957.1% in the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sabir Sami sold 71,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total value of $9,745,355.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,326.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Sabir Sami sold 71,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total transaction of $9,745,355.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68 shares in the company, valued at $9,326.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 8,234 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $1,134,562.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,159 shares in the company, valued at $4,017,818.61. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,673 shares of company stock valued at $13,918,095 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YUM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $156.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.44.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $133.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.04. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.28 and a twelve month high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.96% and a negative return on equity of 18.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 49.08%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

