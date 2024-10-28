Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Purchased by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 42.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 72.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,128,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,145,761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900,241 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at $127,465,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,473,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,184,000 after acquiring an additional 549,665 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 123.4% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 772,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,016,000 after acquiring an additional 427,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,518.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 412,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,742,000 after acquiring an additional 386,870 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COF. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $166.00 to $163.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.39.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,491.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $2,520,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,711 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,760. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of COF stock opened at $162.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $61.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $98.42 and a 12 month high of $167.93.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.81. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

