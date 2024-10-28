Carret Asset Management LLC Buys 760 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Carret Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 5.9% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 36,563 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 57,340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,069,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 18,349 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 93,521 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,267,000 after acquiring an additional 11,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on NIKE from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NIKE from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on NIKE from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Williams Trading raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.56.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE stock opened at $78.85 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.75 and a 52-week high of $123.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $119.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.91.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,435,628. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

