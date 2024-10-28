Carret Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 31,527,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,483,000 after purchasing an additional 16,686,526 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,310,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,525,000 after buying an additional 14,749,899 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 666.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,583,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,763 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,859,000. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter worth $89,266,000. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

Exelon Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $40.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $41.48. The company has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.63.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 65.52%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

