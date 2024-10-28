Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.700-5.150 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.8 billion-$2.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.8 billion. Carter’s also updated its Q4 guidance to 1.32-1.72 EPS.

Carter’s Stock Down 13.3 %

NYSE CRI opened at $56.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.18 and a 200-day moving average of $65.73. Carter’s has a 1-year low of $54.74 and a 1-year high of $88.03.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $758.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.95 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carter’s will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is 50.47%.

Several research firms have commented on CRI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Carter’s from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on Carter’s from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.17.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

