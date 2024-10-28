Cavalier Investments LLC Acquires 621 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,673 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,347,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $803,798,000 after buying an additional 58,525 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 2.4% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,227,411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $230,950,000 after purchasing an additional 28,970 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 2.9% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 597,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,508,000 after purchasing an additional 17,012 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,552 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 7.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 340,419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,053,000 after purchasing an additional 22,928 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at SPS Commerce

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total value of $402,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,286.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPS Commerce Price Performance

SPSC stock opened at $170.49 on Monday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.96 and a 1 year high of $218.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 81.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.69 and its 200-day moving average is $190.73.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $163.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPSC shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $209.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.38.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

