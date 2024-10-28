Cavalier Investments LLC Increases Position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Cavalier Investments LLC grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 18.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 16.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 206.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 244,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,424,000 after purchasing an additional 164,840 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 13.5% during the third quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 19,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners during the third quarter worth about $209,000. 78.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GRBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Green Brick Partners Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of GRBK opened at $74.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.80. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $84.66. The company has a current ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $560.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.51 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Brick Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.