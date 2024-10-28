CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04, Zacks reports. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 24.64%. The business had revenue of $21.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 million.

CB Financial Services Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CBFV opened at $28.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $146.55 million, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.57. CB Financial Services has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $29.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CBFV shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CB Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

