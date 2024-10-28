CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04, Zacks reports. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 24.64%. The business had revenue of $21.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 million.

CB Financial Services Trading Down 1.3 %

CBFV opened at $28.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $146.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.44. CB Financial Services has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CBFV. StockNews.com began coverage on CB Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of CB Financial Services in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

