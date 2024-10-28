CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.740-1.760 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CenterPoint Energy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.610-1.630 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on CNP shares. KeyCorp cut CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.91.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CNP

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

Shares of CNP opened at $29.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.92. CenterPoint Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $31.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.95.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 49.69%.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Get Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.