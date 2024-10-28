Cerus (CERS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $45.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.50 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 44.27% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect Cerus to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cerus Stock Performance

Shares of CERS stock opened at $1.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $308.77 million, a P/E ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.18. Cerus has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.92.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Cerus news, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 28,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $61,879.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 590,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,995.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Cerus news, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 21,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $54,012.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 438,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,017.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 28,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $61,879.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 590,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,995.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Cerus from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cerus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.63.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

