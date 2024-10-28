Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,600 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the September 30th total of 72,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 276,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Chemomab Therapeutics Trading Up 6.5 %

CMMB traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,149. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.52. Chemomab Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $2.55.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. Research analysts expect that Chemomab Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chemomab Therapeutics

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody had completed Phase 2a clinical trials that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).

