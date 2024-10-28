China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Short Interest Down 21.8% in October

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,599,200 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the September 30th total of 3,323,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 666.5 days.
China Pacific Insurance (Group) Trading Down 6.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CHPXF opened at $2.38 on Monday. China Pacific Insurance has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $2.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average of $2.38.
About China Pacific Insurance (Group)
