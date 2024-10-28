China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Short Interest Down 21.8% in October

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,599,200 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the September 30th total of 3,323,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 666.5 days.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHPXF opened at $2.38 on Monday. China Pacific Insurance has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $2.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average of $2.38.

About China Pacific Insurance (Group)

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products to individual and institutional customers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, automobile, liability, agricultural, property, accident, and engineering insurance products; pension and annuity insurance products; investments with insurance funds, etc.; and reinsurance products.

