China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF) Short Interest Down 31.3% in October

China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,423,600 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the September 30th total of 42,845,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,558.6 days.
China Tower Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CHWRF remained flat at $0.13 during trading on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.12. China Tower has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.15.
China Tower Company Profile
