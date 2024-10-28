China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF) Short Interest Down 31.3% in October

China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,423,600 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the September 30th total of 42,845,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,558.6 days.

China Tower Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CHWRF remained flat at $0.13 during trading on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.12. China Tower has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.15.

China Tower Company Profile

See Also

China Tower Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication tower infrastructure services in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the construction, maintenance, and operation of base station ancillary facilities, such as telecommunications towers and public network coverage in high-speed railways and subways, and large-scale indoor distributed antenna systems.

