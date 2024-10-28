Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman’s (NASDAQ:CCIXU) Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow

Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman’s (NASDAQ:CCIXU – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, October 29th. Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman had issued 25,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on May 2nd. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CCIXU opened at $10.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.13. Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $10.45.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCIXU. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman in the second quarter worth approximately $24,772,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman in the second quarter worth approximately $17,692,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman in the second quarter worth approximately $12,252,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman in the second quarter worth approximately $9,099,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman in the second quarter worth approximately $7,091,000.

We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

