Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Short Interest Update

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPH) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,300 shares, a growth of 39.9% from the September 30th total of 63,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Cipher Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.48. 9,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,481. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.73. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.13 and a 52-week high of $14.60.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
