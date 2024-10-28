Citigroup Boosts EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target to $210.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $207.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EPAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $204.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $222.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.89.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems Price Performance

Shares of EPAM Systems stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $191.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,622. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $198.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.45. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $169.43 and a one year high of $317.50.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPAM Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 12,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.2% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 12,339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.