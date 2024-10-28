CleanTech Lithium (LON:CTL) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

CleanTech Lithium Plc (LON:CTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 10 ($0.13), with a volume of 439115 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.88 ($0.13).

CleanTech Lithium Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 14.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 17.29. The company has a market capitalization of £14.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.00 and a beta of -0.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Tommy McKeith bought 454,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of £49,999.95 ($64,918.14). 12.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CleanTech Lithium Company Profile

CleanTech Lithium Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium in Chile. It holds interests in the Laguna Verde, Francisco Basin, and Llamara projects that covers an area of approximately 500 square kilometers. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

