Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Bought by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 49.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,650 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 54.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,906,597 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $244,794,000 after buying an additional 5,621,797 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,093,632 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,757 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 23.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,597,662 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,907 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 3,374,716 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $76,741,000 after buying an additional 410,182 shares during the period. Finally, Drexel Morgan & Co. grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.3% in the second quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 3,083,995 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,463,000 after purchasing an additional 97,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $13.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.87. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.21 and a 52-week high of $22.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.98.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.56.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

