Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Short Interest Up 151.5% in October

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 151.5% from the September 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Clicks Group Trading Down 0.7 %
OTCMKTS:CLCGY opened at $42.81 on Monday. Clicks Group has a one year low of $27.44 and a one year high of $47.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.53.
Clicks Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Clicks Group
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- GM’s Lithium Americas Deal Positions It for EV Dominance
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Amazon: Why Analysts Think It’s A Solid Buy Ahead Of Earnings
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- NextEra’s Diverse Business Is Set to Win As Energy Demand Rises
Receive News & Ratings for Clicks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clicks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.