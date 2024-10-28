CoinLoan 24 Hour Volume Reaches $0.72 (CLT)

CoinLoan (CLT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. CoinLoan has a total market cap of $642,033.47 and approximately $0.72 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CoinLoan has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One CoinLoan token can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000471 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About CoinLoan

CoinLoan was first traded on August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 tokens. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io. The official message board for CoinLoan is blog.coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CoinLoan

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

