Concord Wealth Partners Acquires 2,838 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 464,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Concord Wealth Partners owned approximately 0.34% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $19,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $68,000.

NYSEARCA SRLN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.96. 982,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,382,715. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.72 and a 200 day moving average of $41.75. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $40.71 and a 12-month high of $42.13.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

