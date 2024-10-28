Concord Wealth Partners Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,085,952.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,868.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,486,063 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,640,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,336,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.06. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $72.36 and a 12 month high of $109.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.06. The company has a market capitalization of $78.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40.
Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 63.29%.
Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.
