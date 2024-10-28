Concord Wealth Partners Has $925,000 Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,867 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in TJX Companies were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 58.4% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

TJX traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $114.29. The company had a trading volume of 635,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,231,954. The stock has a market cap of $128.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.05 and a 52 week high of $121.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.23%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

