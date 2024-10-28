Concord Wealth Partners Increases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 64.0% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 197.4% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $40,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NEE stock traded up $2.09 on Monday, reaching $83.52. 2,375,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,692,416. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $171.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.28. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.81 and a 1-year high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.54.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

