Concord Wealth Partners Purchases 194 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10.8% during the third quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 39,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.9% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 134,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,908,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 14.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 182,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,619,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 15.5% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 44,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LYB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.33.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

NYSE:LYB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.45. The stock had a trading volume of 342,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,739. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $86.87 and a 52 week high of $107.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.10.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 82.84%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

