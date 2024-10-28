Conflux (CFX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $643.74 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One Conflux coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000204 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Conflux has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. Conflux has a market cap of $643.74 million and $27.34 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69,461.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $362.12 or 0.00521317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00008702 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.47 or 0.00101456 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.41 or 0.00230934 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00026939 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00022705 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.44 or 0.00072619 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,058,479,252 coins and its circulating supply is 4,533,479,958 coins. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,058,260,186.95 with 4,533,260,172.07 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.1396835 USD and is down -1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 185 active market(s) with $24,446,186.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

