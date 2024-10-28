ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NASDAQ:CNOBP)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBPGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3281 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

ConnectOne Bancorp stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,839. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.97 and a 52-week high of $22.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.50.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

