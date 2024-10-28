COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.56-$2.58 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.56.

CDP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

COPT Defense Properties stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,499,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,718. COPT Defense Properties has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $32.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.33). COPT Defense Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $187.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -113.46%.

In related news, COO Britt A. Snider purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.41 per share, with a total value of $29,410.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,820. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

