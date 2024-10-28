COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.640-0.660 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.640. The company issued revenue guidance of -. COPT Defense Properties also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.560-2.580 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CDP shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Get COPT Defense Properties alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDP

COPT Defense Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CDP traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,499,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,718. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.19. COPT Defense Properties has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $32.80. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.33). COPT Defense Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $187.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPT Defense Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -113.46%.

Insider Activity at COPT Defense Properties

In other COPT Defense Properties news, COO Britt A. Snider purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.41 per share, for a total transaction of $29,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,820. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPT Defense Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for COPT Defense Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COPT Defense Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.