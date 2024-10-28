CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.70 and last traded at $13.55, with a volume of 1359807 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.04.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CorMedix from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.95. The firm has a market cap of $746.89 million, a P/E ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.61.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts expect that CorMedix Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CorMedix in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CorMedix in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 21.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorMedix during the third quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CorMedix during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

